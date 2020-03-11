A need for caution



Categories:

Tags:

RECENT cases of people testing positive to COVID-19 coronavirus interstate has spurred local health services and hospitals to urge the public to be vigilant.

In a statement, Euroa Health chief executive officer Cheree Hunter said protecting older people their our care and the staff who look after them is crucial.

“Absolute vigilance and caution are required, both across the community and within aged care homes, because the virus can be transmitted before showing symptoms,” Ms Hunter said.

… to read the full story, click here to access the digital edition

