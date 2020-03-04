Volunteer companions needed for people in aged care



THERE are calls for more volunteers in the Strathbogie region to be companions for those who are in residential aged care.

Andrea Matheson and Nanette Collins, who are both from the Wangaratta-based Centre for Continuing Education were in Euroa recently to “match meet” two new people for the first time at Euroa Health’s Granite Hill facility.

Match meeting in the first initial meeting between a volunteer and a resident, where afterwards the volunteer provides companionship of any kind, whether it be playing cards, reading or going for a walk.

