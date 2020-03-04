Standpipes closed



EUROA and Violet Town are a step closer to running out of water, with standpipes in both towns closed until further notice.

The closures are part of a new arrangement put in place by Goulburn Valley Water (GVW) where local Euroa sporting grounds and parks will be watered with raw water, rather than using the limited supply of treated drinking water.

The arrangement is designed to help Euroa retain critical green community spaces while under stage two water restrictions, which limit the ability to water lawns, public places and sporting fields.

