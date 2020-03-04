Over 2000 show support for Strathbogie CFA shed upgrade



Strathbogie’s Country Fire Authority (CFA) brigade are intent on sending a message to the Victorian Andrews Government on Thursday urgently fund a move of their shed and an upgrade of their facilities.

More than 2000 people have thrown their support for Strathbogie CFA’s plea for a new fire-station by signing a petition, which was handed to Nationals local member Steph Ryan (MLA, Euroa) on Thursday afternoon.

The captain of the Strathbogie CFA brigade David Hamilton said he was appreciative of the support from the community on the urgency of the new CFA facilities.

