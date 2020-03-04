Mistakes cost Euroa B grade


Categories: Cricket, Sport
Tags: ,
WEB Page 24 Story 001 4 column 002
HE’S OUT: Travis Stefanos was under control behind the wickets in B grade cricket on Saturday. PHOTOS: Dale Mann

AN early wicket to young gun Darby Wilson from the Euroa B grade team had Undera sitting at 1/0 but things turned sour for the next two sessions with runs flowing and catches going down on a regular basis.

The old adage of ‘catches win matches’ proved to be the case for the B grade team and even with wickets at 59 and 99 to Nic Dowell, the home team just couldn’t get going in the field.

Swinging the changes through bowlers plays and misses still could not change the early momentum of Undera as they progressed to 162.

… to read the full story, click here to access the digital edition

  • see your ad here

  • Popular Stories

  •  

    see your ad here