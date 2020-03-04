Mistakes cost Euroa B grade



AN early wicket to young gun Darby Wilson from the Euroa B grade team had Undera sitting at 1/0 but things turned sour for the next two sessions with runs flowing and catches going down on a regular basis.

The old adage of ‘catches win matches’ proved to be the case for the B grade team and even with wickets at 59 and 99 to Nic Dowell, the home team just couldn’t get going in the field.

Swinging the changes through bowlers plays and misses still could not change the early momentum of Undera as they progressed to 162.

