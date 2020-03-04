GoFish launched for 2020



VICTORIA Fisheries Authority (VFA) released around 5000 cod fingerlings into the Goulburn River before the launch of the second annual GoFish Nagambie competition at Nagambie Lakes Leisure Park last week.

The competition is Australia’s richest freshwater fishing tournament, with the launch spanning from Seymour to Murchison with a guaranteed $500,000 prize pool up for grabs.

Nagambie Primary School prep children and teachers attended the morning release along with GoFish Nagambie ambassadors Travis Dowling, Rhys Creed, Karen Rees and Dan Hawkins on the riverbank boardwalk where the fish were released.

