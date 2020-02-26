Rural Council’s Summit heading to the Strathbogie region


Categories: Community, News
Tags:
Page 2 Story 001 7 column 001
WASTE NOT: The ABC’s War on Waste host Craig Reucassel will be heading to Nagambie to take part in the Rural Council’s Victoria Summit, to be held in May.

BUSINESS leaders, economic and community development officers, academics and education providers will be heading to the Strathbogie region in May for the 2020 Rural Council’s Victoria Summit.

The summit will have a focus of doing more with less, and discussing collectively the challenges faced by rural municipalities.

Strathbogie Shire mayor Cr Amanda McClaren said Strathbogie was proud to be hosting such an important event on the rural Victorian calendar.

… to read the full story, click here to access the digital edition

  • see your ad here

  • Popular Stories

  •  

    see your ad here