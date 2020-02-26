Rural Council’s Summit heading to the Strathbogie region



BUSINESS leaders, economic and community development officers, academics and education providers will be heading to the Strathbogie region in May for the 2020 Rural Council’s Victoria Summit.

The summit will have a focus of doing more with less, and discussing collectively the challenges faced by rural municipalities.

Strathbogie Shire mayor Cr Amanda McClaren said Strathbogie was proud to be hosting such an important event on the rural Victorian calendar.

