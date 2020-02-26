Four die in aviation collision


INVESTIGATION UNDERWAY: ATSB executive director of transport safety Nat Nagy speaking to the media after the crash. PHOTO: Philippe Perez

NO time has been wasted into an investigation of a mid-air collision between two planes that occurred over Mangalore where four people have died.

Ido Segev and Peter Phillips were flying towards Mangalore Airport from Tyabb when their aircraft collided with another plane carrying Bendigo flight instructor Chris Gobel and another trainee pilot at around 11.30 this past Wednesday.

Australian Transport and Safety Bureau (ATSB) investigators from around the country will thoroughly examine the scene and talk to witnesses into what is likely to be a long and multifaceted enquiry.

