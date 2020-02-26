Five running in Honeysuckle Creek election



FIVE candidates will all be seeking election to represent the Honeysuckle Creek Ward in the Strathbogie Shire Council.

Robin Weatherald, Chris Raeburn, Julie Allen, Maree Maher and Tom Maher were officially announced as standing for election when nominations closed on Tuesday, February 18.

Three candidates already have experience in council matters, with former Strathbogie councillor Robin Weatherald having announced many weeks ago that he was running in the by-election

