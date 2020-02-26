Euroa runners set to make history



TWO female Euroa fire runners are looking to win the first ever women-only Marshall events at the Firefighter State Championships, to be held in Mooroopna in March.

Bec Noye and Teagan Kubeil will be the first ever Euroa representatives in the event and cannot wait to take part.

“These new events shows people that the CFA is not just for macho males and that fire running isn’t just a male-dominated sport,” Ms Kubeil said.“It’s a great thing to be a part of – not only you get fit, but it’s a great way to travel around Victoria to travel and compete alongside and learn about teamwork,” Ms Noye said

