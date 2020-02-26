Coalition MPs call for funding for new local CFA



LOCAL Liberal and National Party politicians have highlighted the need to upgrade local CFA sheds and facilities, and are calling on the Victorian Andrews Government to allocate funding to build new stations for brigade volunteers at Strathbogie and Molka.

Deputy leader of the Nationals Steph Ryan (MLA, Euroa) said CFA brigades across her are concerned about their future firefighting capabilities if no funding comes through to upgrade facilities.

Speaking in Parliament this week, Ms Ryan asked the Minister for Emergency Services Lisa Neville to fund new stations in an adjournment speech.

