ON a day when Undera had to win outright, the toss may have been inconsequential, when Euroa B grade met to play Undera at the Memorial Oval on Saturday, February 22.

Euroa lost the toss and as expected were sent in on the original deck from before Christmas.

Although it played with a little more life than earlier in the season, it had a bit in for both bat and ball in what proved to be a strong contest.

