Three decades of music making for local musician


MUSIC DEDICATION: Chris Day from the Euroa Citizens Band presenting fellow member John Dunn with a lifetime membership award for his dedication to the ongoing growth of the band in the region.

THE Euroa Citizens Band has recently awarded one of their longest-serving members, John Dunn, a life membership.

Representatives from the band presented the membership to him prior to them performing at the Australia Day ceremony in Violet Town on January 26.

“This was very, unexpected, but the award is treasured – the award doesn’t get handed out all that often and I really feel special for sure,” Mr Dunn told the Gazette.“It’s certainly very nice to be recognised.”

 

