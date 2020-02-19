Stage two of Southern Aurora Memorial Garden launch in tribute to people lost



Categories:

Tags:

THE old carriage at the Southern Aurora Memorial Garden in Violet Town is set to undergo a huge makeover for stage two of the project.

The carriage will aim to show an exhibition for visitors to the town, displaying photos and memorabilia of the train and the accident which occurred on February 7, 1969, at Violet Town.

“So we launched this stage on the 51st anniversary of the tragedy just as we did last year, we wanted to do it respectfully to the people that are affected by it,” Southern Aurora memorial committee historian Bruce Cumming said.

… to read the full story, click here to access the digital edition

