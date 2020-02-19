Nagambie Reserve facility modernised



FITNESS lovers in Nagambie will be able to enjoy new redeveloped facilities at the town’s recreation reserve were officially opened on Friday.

The $250,000 overhaul of the facilities will boost junior and female participation at the reserve with an emphasis on family friendly facilities.

“Playing sport has physical, social and health benefits for individuals and promotes respect, diversity and cultural awareness,” Nagambie Recreational Reserve (NRR) president Ian Clinch said at the opening.

