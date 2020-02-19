Nagambie Reserve facility modernised


Categories: Community, Health, News
Tags:
Nag Rec res plaque pic
IT’S OFFICIAL: Cr Bob Gardner, Ian Clinch - NRR president, Jaclyn Symes (MLC, Northern Victoria), mayor Amanda McClaren, Rose Lindner - NRR secretary and Steven Brook - cricket club. PHOTO: Diane Grant

FITNESS lovers in Nagambie will be able to enjoy new redeveloped facilities at the town’s recreation reserve were officially opened on Friday.

The $250,000 overhaul of the facilities will boost junior and female participation at the reserve with an emphasis on family friendly facilities.

“Playing sport has physical, social and health benefits for individuals and promotes respect, diversity and cultural awareness,” Nagambie Recreational Reserve (NRR) president Ian Clinch said at the opening.

… to read the full story, click here to access the digital edition

  • see your ad here

  • Popular Stories

  •  

    see your ad here