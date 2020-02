Categories:

IN division one it was the battle of the home teams with Euroa Lawn looking to consolidate its finals hopes versus Longwood.

It started with a very close men’s match with Bob Furphy and Mark Borthwick just getting up in a tie breaker against Dav Mackrell and Michael Nolan with the Euroa men then winning the next two sets comfortably.

The Longwood women helped, with fill-in Bede Redfern, won all three women’s sets.

