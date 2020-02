Categories:

FRUSTRATED Avenel residents are calling on Strathbogie Shire Council to stop delaying and start cleaning tree branches and debris left strewn throughout the town on February 1 after a major storm.

Residents of the town have contacted the Gazette expressing concern that the fallen tree branches could cause a fire hazard.

As of Friday, many branches lie on the side of the road in and around Jubilee Park, Avenel Cemetery and Livingstone Street.

