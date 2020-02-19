Athletes flood the town for regatta



IN 2017 a new two day rowing regatta was hosted by the Nagambie Rowing Club on Lake Nagambie and it provided a thrilling occasion for both spectators and competitors to attend.

Rowing Victoria has had the regatta on its calendar each year now and this year’s one was hosted by Nagambie Rowing Club assisted by members of the Shepparton Rowing Club in Nagambie on the weekend of February 8-9.

Beth Walter of the Nagambie Rowing Club told me before the event, “I do know that there are 1118 athletes (not counting coaches) entered in 132 events over the two days.

