Back-burn bureaucracy


Categories: Community, Firefighting, News, Top stories
Tags: , ,
Longwood CFA Notice for web
Longwood CFA volunteers say there is too much red tape in attempting to conduct backburn operations, while the CFA say they have not failed in their duty of care. This sign is located outside the Longwood shop showing the community’s frustration.

VOLUNTEERS at the Longwood Country Fire Authority (CFA) brigade are calling on those in management positions in Shepparton to allow local communities to have more of a say on fuel reduction activities.

A sign placed on the front of the Longwood general shop warns the community that “unrealistic conditions” have been placed on the town’s local volunteer brigade dealing with fuel reduction regulations.

John Brodie Jnr, who is a member of the brigade, believes that local knowledge should take precedence when conducting fuel reduction activities.

… to read the full story, click here to access the digital edition

