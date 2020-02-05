A Centenary of Euroa and District Cricket

  • Euroa
    CRICKET HISTORY: Cricket historian John Gilbert with a copy of his recently released book ‘One hundred Years of Euroa and District Cricket’.

    A CRICKET game in its longest form can go for five days, go through many twists and turns tactically and in batting and bowling dominance and still often the game fails to get a result.

    But for local author and cricket historian John Gilbert, it’s been an innings that’s lasted many years resulting in his book ‘One hundred Years of Euroa and District Cricket’.

    Mr Gilbert has been working on the book – which chronicles the history of cricket in .Euroa and District on a part time basis from 1997 up until 2017.

